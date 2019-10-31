Aleene Ray Salmon Miller, 84, of Versailles, Kentucky, was born on Nov. 25, 1934, to the late John Garnett Salmon and Zenobia Ray Clark Salmon in Edmonton, Kentucky.

She died on Oct. 28, 2019, at her home in Versailles.

She is survived by her husband, Wilbert Maynard Miller; three sons: Stewart Gayle Miller, Evanston, Illinois; John Mark Miller (Kathy), Newport News, Virginia; and James Kent Miller (Libby), Versailles, Kentucky; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother.

Visitation will be held at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home in Versailles on Oct. 31, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Funeral service will take place at Blackburn & Ward on Nov. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.