Alla-Mae D. Schwab
Alla-Mae D. Schwab, 84, was born on May 13, 1936, in Newburgh, Indiana, to the late John Schmitt and Clara Forler Schmitt.
She died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home.
She professed faith in Christ and was Catholic.
She was a licensed practical nurse who loved to travel, admired fine art and enjoyed nature.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Allen Schwab; two sons, Mark Schwab, of Sadieville, and Jeff Schwab, of Campbellsville; two daughters, Cynthia Kaleher, of Louisville, and Beverly Kaleher, of Topeka, Kansas; four grandchildren: Camillia Kaleher, Sean Kaleher, Jeffery Stumbler and Aleah Schwab; seven great-grandchildren; nine brothers and sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
Cremation was chosen.
Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be offered online at fostertolercurry.com.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home
209 West Court Street
Greensburg, KY 42743
(270) 932-4886
