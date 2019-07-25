Allen "Bob" Neal, 87, of Campbellsville, son of the late Thomas Neal and Fannie Richardson Sneed Neal, was born April 30, 1932, in Adair County.

He died at 3:30 a.m., July 16, 2019, in Louisville.

He united in marriage to Dorothy Jean Young on March 31, 1956, and she preceded him in death on October 18, 2017.

He is survived by one son and one daughter: Ken Neal of Campbellsville and Cindy Branham of Columbia; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers and one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by three brothers.

Funeral service was held July 19, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Russell Cox.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.