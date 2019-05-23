Allene Carroll Eastridge, 91, of Columbia, daughter of the late William Daniel Carroll and Sarah Elizabeth King Carroll was born November 2, 1927, in Adair County, Kentucky.
She died at 4:20 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Campbellsville.
Allene professed faith in Christ and attended Farmer's Chapel Church of God.
She loved being a housewife and enjoying the outdoors, especially working in her garden and was known for her delicious banana puddings.
Allene was a retired employee of Fruit of The Loom.
She united in marriage to David Malcolm Eastridge on June 7, 1947. He preceded her in death January 22, 2010.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters: David Eastridge and wife Deronda of Campbellsville, Mike Eastridge and wife, Phyllis of Bowling Green, Linda Beal of Columbia and Brenda Hutchison and husband Tom of Louisville; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Wyvetta Benningfield and husband, Raymond of Shepherdsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by seven siblings.
Funeral service was held May 21, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Cameron Rash and Rev. Doug Roberts.
Burial followed in Eastridge Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to Eastridge Cemetery and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 23, 2019