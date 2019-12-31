Allyene Underwood, 86, of Campbellsville, was born Feb. 12, 1933, to the late Eldridge B. O'Banion and Clara Esther Sullivan O'Banion in Taylor County.
She died at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Palestine Baptist Church.
She was a retired employee of Metzmeier Nursing Home in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to Ingram Underwood on March 27, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 1993.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Julie Allen and fiancé, Michael S. Reynolds, of Campbellsville, and Jackie Allen, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; one great-granddaughter, Ayreal Allen, of Campbellsville and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Frances Allen, as well as three brothers and six sisters: Vernon O'Banion, Cleo Gabehart Black, Pauline Smith, Catherine Gabehart, Emma Lee Caulk, Elizabeth Allen, Paul O'Banion, Bill O'Banion and Ruth O'Banion.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jason Keltner.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019