Alma Allen of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Robert Clint Goad and Lucy Bell Goad, was born July 29, 1926 in Warren County, Kentucky. She died at 9:55 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 in Campbellsville. She was 92.



She professed faith in Christ and was member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.



She united in marriage to Herman Allen Jan. 15, 1943. He preceded her in death May 3, 1998.



She is survived by two daughters: Linda McMahan and husband, Eugene of Campbellsville and Patricia Minor and husband, Don of Glasgow; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. John Butler. Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.