Alma Newton, 80, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Charlie Fountain Wise and Mary Ermine Puryear Wise, was born March 14, 1939, in Taylor County, Kentucky.
She died at 4:31 p.m. on May 28, 2019, in Louisville.
She united in marriage to Glen Newton on Nov. 18, 1953, and he preceded her in death Feb. 24, 2013.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Glen Harmon.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Allen Newton, Donnie Newton and Pam Newton of Campbellsville.
Funeral service was held May 31, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Dannie Nelson and Rev. Bob Langlois.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 6, 2019