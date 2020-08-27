Amy Harrison Jessie, 82, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Tommie Wright and Betty Wright, was born April 19, 1938, in Donansburg.

She died at 5:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Louisville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of South Campbellsville Baptist Church.

She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to Johnny Harrison on Oct. 13, 1956, and he preceded her in death on May 26, 2005.

She later united in marriage to Titus Jessie on March 7, 2009, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2016.

She loved Jesus, people and cooking.

She is survived by four daughters and one son: Tresea Phillips and husband, Paul, of Elk Horn, Alan Harrison and wife, Mary Margaret, of Lexington, Libbi Cox and husband, Keith, of Elk Horn, Rhonda Hughes and husband, Danny, of Frankfort, Jonetta Knight and husband, Tom of Ninevah, Indiana; one daughter-in-law, Julie Jessie, of Campbellsville; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Tena and Ed Taylor, of Port Charlotte, Florida; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Myra Harrison, of Lakeland, Florida; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Her funeral service was held on Aug. 22 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jim Durham.

Burial followed in Elk Horn Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to Gideon Bibles through the funeral home.

