1/1
Amy (Harrison) Jessie
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Harrison Jessie, 82, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Tommie Wright and Betty Wright, was born April 19, 1938, in Donansburg.
She died at 5:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Louisville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of South Campbellsville Baptist Church.
She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to Johnny Harrison on Oct. 13, 1956, and he preceded her in death on May 26, 2005.
She later united in marriage to Titus Jessie on March 7, 2009, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2016.
She loved Jesus, people and cooking.
She is survived by four daughters and one son: Tresea Phillips and husband, Paul, of Elk Horn, Alan Harrison and wife, Mary Margaret, of Lexington, Libbi Cox and husband, Keith, of Elk Horn, Rhonda Hughes and husband, Danny, of Frankfort, Jonetta Knight and husband, Tom of Ninevah, Indiana; one daughter-in-law, Julie Jessie, of Campbellsville; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Tena and Ed Taylor, of Port Charlotte, Florida; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Myra Harrison, of Lakeland, Florida; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Her funeral service was held on Aug. 22 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jim Durham.
Burial followed in Elk Horn Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to Gideon Bibles through the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 22, 2020
Amy was a wonderful loving giving person. She will be greatly missed by all. Don and Sharon Lee
Don and Sharon Lee
Friend
August 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Lauren O&#8217;Mara Smith
August 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy is with the entire family. She was so blessed to have such a beautiful loving large family. May your memories keep her close.
Donna and Guy Stockwell
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
What a sweet lady Ms Amy was. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lori Fain Sharp
Friend
August 20, 2020
She was such a sweet lady. Prayers
Delano& Ann Rayburn
Family
August 20, 2020
My prayers are with Ms Jessie’s family. May God comfort each of you during this sad time for you... but such a happy time for her.
Linda Smith
Friend
August 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Teresa! Prayers for all the family!
Faye Veatch
August 20, 2020
What a sweet lady! Sorry for your loss!
Beverley Skaggs
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved