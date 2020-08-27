Ann Matherly Dile, 82, of Springfield, Tennessee, formerly of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Frank Matherly and Mae Shofner Matherly, was born on Oct. 19, 1937, in Taylor County.

She died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

She united in marriage to Frank Joe Dile, of Springfield, Tennessee, on July 3, 1959, who survives.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Joe Dile and wife, Shelly, of Spring Hill, Florida, and Chris Dile and wife, Pam, of Springfield, Tennessee; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister; one sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Her funeral service was held on Aug. 24 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Rick Clark.

Burial followed in Taylors Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

