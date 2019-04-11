Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Jean Rattliff Rhinehart. View Sign

Anna Jean Rattliff Rhinehart, 87, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Ralph Tucker and Exie Jones Tucker, was born Oct. 27, 1931 in Covington, Kentucky. She died at 10:10 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 in Campbellsville.



She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Hogards Chapel United Methodist Church and also attended Campbellsville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.



She retired from Taylor County RECC after some 40 years service.



She united in marriage to Wesley Rattliff Feb. 15, 1955. He preceded her in death Jan. 10, 1983.



She later united in marriage to Forrest Rhinehart Oct. 12, 2002.



She was a faithful and loving wife to both Wesley and Forrest. She was all about her church and family and friends of whom she had many.



Besides her husband, Forrest Rhinehart of Campbellsville, she is survived by one son, James Ralph Rattliff and wife, Jennifer; three grandchildren: Justin Rattliff of Westchester, Ohio, Olivia Rattliff and Samantha Willis of Campbellsville, several nieces and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service was at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. John Loper and Rev. Earl West.



Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.



Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to the Kentucky United Methodist Church Homes for Children and Youth or Hogards Chapel United Methodist Church. Those may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181

