Annabel Sarnai Hooker, 1 year and 2 days, infant daughter of Timothy Wayne Hooker and Gana Ganbold Hooker, was born April 29, 2018, in Jefferson County, Kentucky. She died at 2:39 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville.
Though she faced several health-related difficulties, Annabel was a joy to all who knew her (including medical staff, who often noted her smiles and laughter).
Besides her parents, Timothy and Gana Ganbold Hooker of Campbellsville, she is survived by her brother, Josiah Hooker; her paternal grandparents, Mike and Jody Hooker of Paducah; paternal aunt and her husband, Cindy and Kevin Glisson of Wickliffe.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ganbold and Urtnason Tseren, and maternal great-grandmother, Khandmaa Natar, as well as paternal great-grandparents J.M. Hooker and Frances Hooker Barlow and maternal great-grandparents Willie and Genie Bell Forsythe.
Funeral service was at 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Dr. Dan Summerlin and Rev. Brad Lauer.
Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to the Ronald McDonald House and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 9, 2019