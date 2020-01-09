Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Landreth Harp Pike Fraim, 87, of Campbellsville, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Hodgenville.

She was the daughter of Anne Arvin Crooker and Fred D. Harp, born Nov. 20, 1932.

She was united in marriage to Paul C. Fraim, July 10, 1990. He preceded her in death on March 12, 2007.

She was a devoted employee of Campbellsville High for forty-two years, leaving behind her a multitude of CHS Kids!

Survivors include her son, Ret. SSG Alan Arvin Pike and a favorite daughter-in-law, Suzie Lynne Pike.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James Jeffrey Pike.

The Tribute Service was conducted from Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church by Rev. Paul J. Dicken and Rev. John Butler.

