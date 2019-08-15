Anthony Wayne "Tony" Edelen, 64, of Campbellsville was born on June 27, 1955, to the late Gus and Flossie (Cox) Edelen.

He died on Aug. 2, 2019, at his home, surrounded by those he loved, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa "Missy" (Hicks) Edelen; eight children: Jessica Settles (Jeremy), of Campbellsville, Caitlyn Bradley (Jason) of Perryville, Bret Cowherd (Chelse), Klairissa Davis (Austin), MaKena Edelen, Aliya Edelen, Ryker Edelen and Reese Edelen, all of Campbellsville; five siblings, five grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; a special cousin and a host of other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

Funeral service was held Aug. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home by Bro. Dickie Rogers.

Burial followed in the St. Frances de Sales Cemetery located at Spurlington Road in Campbellsville.