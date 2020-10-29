Antoine Brown, 38, of Campbellsville, son of Albert Fletcher and Emma Brown, died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Louisville.

He was born on April 16, 1982.

Besides his parents, he is survived by two children, LaTayvion Brown and Harmony Brown; a close friend and the mother of his children, LaToya Smith; seven siblings; his grandmother; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of L.R. Petty Funeral Home, 1756 New Columbia Road, in Campbellsville. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service begins.

Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.

