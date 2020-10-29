1/
Armani Jo Coombs
Armani Jo Coombs, 41 days old, daughter of Phillip Coombs and Tiffany Jo Strom, was born on Sept. 8, 2020, and died on Oct. 18, 2020.
Besides her parents, she is survived by six siblings: Kane M. Palmerton, Alexis J. Palmerton, Rhyanna J. Rucker, Jaylan Coombs, Aria Coombs and Zoriah Coombs, as well as her grandparents.
Her funeral service was held on Oct. 23, 2020, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Freddy Thompson officiating.
Cremation followed.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
