Arvin Haskel "Hack" Simpson, 78, of Marion County, was born the son of the late Logan and Ethel Cox Simpson on Nov. 3, 1941, in Taylor County.

He died on Dec. 10, 2019, at his home in the Philipsburg community of Marion County.

He is survived by his wife, Saundra Patterson Simpson; a sister; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law and his caregivers

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons: James Logan Simpson, Timothy Simpson and Patrick Simpson, as well as a sister.

Funeral service was held on Dec. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Alex Cox and Bro. Jimmie Sharp officiating.