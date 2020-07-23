1/
Arvin Ray Bell
Arvin Ray Bell, 68, of Campbellsville, was born on June 16, 1952, in LaRue County to the late Creed and Myrtle (Warren) Bell.
He died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Veterans' Affairs Medical Center, Sousley Campus, in Lexington.
He is survived by two children, Trevis Bell and Trena DeMasi, both of Campbellsville; two brothers; three grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
A graveside service was held July 6 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in LaRue County.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
