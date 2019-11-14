Ashleigh Nicole "Ginger" Swiney

Service Information
L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-5151
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Obituary
Ashleigh Nicole "Ginger" Swiney, 30, was born to the late Steven Swiney and Sonya Renee (Bryant) Catlett.
She died on Oct. 29, 2019, at her home in Campbellsville.
She is survived by her husband: Antonio Suggs, of Campbellsville; two children: Aiden McAllister and Micah Boop; two step-children: Eli Mason and Jaiden Mason; close friends and caregivers; nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service was held Nov. 5, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Will Burgess officiating.
Burial followed in the Mt. Gilboa Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
