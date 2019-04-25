Banda Wise Shively, 65, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Harry Ivey and Betty Jean Ash, was born April 21, 1953, in Hamilton County, Ohio. She died at 7:18 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was of the Baptist faith.
She united in marriage to Buddy Wise and he preceded her in death September 28, 1990.
She later united in marriage to James Shively and he preceded her in death March 10, 2019.
Banda enjoyed horses and favorite hobbies of hers were fishing and sewing. She also loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by four daughters and two sons: Jennifer Dotson and husband, Jason of Greensburg, Jamie Wise of Campbellsville, Megan Wise of LaGrange,
Jason Wise of Canmer, Paula Gray and husband, Kevin of Cincinnati, Ohio and Michael Jordan and significant other, Molly Collins of Dayton, Ohio; twelve grandchildren: Jordan Farrell, Peirson Farrell, Kylie Jordan, Ryder Dotson, Wyatt Dotson, Sophia Wise, Maci Wise, River Wise, Madaline Curry, Max Curry, Bruce Curry, Gage Jones; her former spouse, Paul Jordan and many other friends and relatives.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Williams.
Her funeral service was Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. J. Alvin Hardy.
Interment was in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019