Barbara Ann Daffron Wright, 76, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Claude Price Daffron and Lucy Pauline Crouch Daffron, was born on March 9, 1943, in Wayne County, Kentucky.
She died at 4:18 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Louisville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Zion Separate Baptist Church.
She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom, and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She united in marriage to Wilburn Wright on Jan. 31, 1959. He preceded her in death June 11, 2010.
She is survived by one son, Gary Wright and wife, Lisa of Campbellsville; two grandchildren: Chris Wright and wife, Sara of Greensburg and Kimberly Wright Janes of Campbellsville: two great grand-daughters: Emma Kate Janes and Myla Brooke Janes of Campbellsville; three sisters: Betty Jean McCubbin, Lytha Noel and Mary McMahan and husband, Jerry all of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters: Tommy Daffron, Phillip Daffron, Claude Jr. Daffron, Neva Greer, Marie Edelen and Eva Spurling.
Funeral service was held on June 12, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Robert Morris.
Burial followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 13, 2019