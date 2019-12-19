Barbara Burkhead (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Obituary
Barbara Burkhead, 76, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Robert Miller Loy and Gladys Beard Loy Daniels, was born Sept. 26, 1943, in Taylor County.
She died at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to Johnny Burkhead on Jan. 17, 1961, and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2009.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Robert Burkhead, Danyelle Noel and Janie Chappel and husband, Mark, all of Campbellsville and James Burkhead and wife, Vanessa, of Science Hill, Kentucky; two grandsons; one brother; two nieces; one nephew and many other relatives and friends.  
She was also preceded in death by one granddaughter and one sister.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Donald Ashley.
Burial followed in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
