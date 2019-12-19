Barbara Burkhead, 76, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Robert Miller Loy and Gladys Beard Loy Daniels, was born Sept. 26, 1943, in Taylor County.

She died at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to Johnny Burkhead on Jan. 17, 1961, and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2009.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Robert Burkhead, Danyelle Noel and Janie Chappel and husband, Mark, all of Campbellsville and James Burkhead and wife, Vanessa, of Science Hill, Kentucky; two grandsons; one brother; two nieces; one nephew and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by one granddaughter and one sister.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Donald Ashley.

Burial followed in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.