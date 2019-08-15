Barbara Warren Dobson, 86, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Clarence W. Newton and Iris Gaines Newton, was born March 28, 1933, in Taylor County.
She died at 1:32 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2019, in Louisville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church in Greensburg.
Barbara was a retired loan officer at Community Trust Bank.
She loved spending time with her family, cooking, dancing, travelling and shopping. She also enjoyed country and gospel music and loved helping out and offering a hand to anyone in need
She united in marriage to Lewis E. Dobson on May 9, 2009.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons: Craig Janes of Dallas, Texas, and Steven Janes (Carrie) of Jamestown; two grandchildren: Leticia Janes Reynolds (Adam), of Campbellsville, Samuel Janes (Hannah), of Lexington; two step-grandchildren: Elizabeth Hopper (Jansen) and Jacob Phelps, of Jamestown; two great-grandchildren: Delaney Catherine Staton and Noah Reynolds; two brothers: Damon A. Newton, of Tipp City, Ohio, and James L. Newton (Sondra) of Ludlow Falls, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by one brother, Woodruff "Woody" L. Newton.
Funeral service was held 1 p.m., Aug. 12, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. James E. Jones.
Burial followed in the Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Taylor County Good Samaritans or the and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019