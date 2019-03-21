Obituary

Barbara Louise (Hutchinson) Haines, 80, of Hiseville, formerly of Mannsville, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 after a sudden illness.



She was born in Uniontown, Maryland on March 20, 1938 to the late Alvin Whitney and Marjorie Elizabeth (Poist) Hutchinson.



She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was of the Methodist faith.



She is survived by her husband, Alton Haines, of Hiseville; four children: Donna Durbin of Cave City, Tom Haines and wife Tonya of Campbellsville, Will Haines and wife Tammy of Greensburg, and Charlie Haines and wife Karin of Huntsville, Alabama; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.



She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Susan Marie Haines, and a son-in-law, Jack Durbin.



Funeral service was Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. EST in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, 1765 New Columbia Rd, Campbellsville, KY. Bro. Jamie Bennett officiated.



Burial was in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Westminster, Maryland, under the direction of the Hartzler Funeral Home, New Windsor, Maryland. Funeral Home L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service

1765 New Columbia Rd

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-5151 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close