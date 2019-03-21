Barbara Louise (Hutchinson) Haines, 80, of Hiseville, formerly of Mannsville, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 after a sudden illness.
She was born in Uniontown, Maryland on March 20, 1938 to the late Alvin Whitney and Marjorie Elizabeth (Poist) Hutchinson.
She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her husband, Alton Haines, of Hiseville; four children: Donna Durbin of Cave City, Tom Haines and wife Tonya of Campbellsville, Will Haines and wife Tammy of Greensburg, and Charlie Haines and wife Karin of Huntsville, Alabama; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Susan Marie Haines, and a son-in-law, Jack Durbin.
Funeral service was Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. EST in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, 1765 New Columbia Rd, Campbellsville, KY. Bro. Jamie Bennett officiated.
Burial was in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Westminster, Maryland, under the direction of the Hartzler Funeral Home, New Windsor, Maryland.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019