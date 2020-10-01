Barbara Walters Wood Pike, 85, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Albert Walters and Lucy Ann Garnett Walters, was born on July 30, 1935, in Taylor County.

She died at 12:43 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Louisville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church.

She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom after 30 years of service.

She united in marriage to Noel Wood on Oct. 6, 1962, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 1994.

She later united in marriage to Stanley Pike on Feb. 14, 1997, and he preceded her in death on June 18, 1998.

She was a volunteer at the senior citizen's center for nearly a decade. She was considered a wonderful mother and Granny by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going out to eat, having fun and playing Rook.

While living at Bluegrass Way for several years, she made many good friends and enjoyed some good times while there.

She is survived by one son and two daughters: Tommy Peppers and Donna Benningfield, of Campbellsville, and Cindy Wood Johnson, of Charlestown, Indiana; seven grandchildren: Nashon Haskins, Maurice Haskins, Andrew Wood, Tiffany Judd, Adrian Peppers, Jennifer Benningfield, and Ryan Benningfield; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Richardson, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Ann Peppers and Bonnie Rae Peppers, in infancy, as well as three brothers and two sisters: David Walters, Herbert Walters, Raymond "Bill" Walters, Edith Lawson and Virginia Shively.

Her funeral service was held on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Mark Price.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bible and may be made at the funeral home.

