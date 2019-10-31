BD Thompson (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Obituary
BD Thompson, 70, of Campbellsville, son of the late Howard Wesley Thompson and Zelma Greer Thompson, was born May 14, 1949, in Taylor County.
He died at 1:47 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2019, in Nashville.
He united in marriage to Melinda Smith, of Campbellsville, on Aug. 6, 1977.   
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Allison Thompson (Chris) Unger, of Boston, Massachusetts and Emily Thompson (Stoye) Young, of Bowling Green; three grandchildren; one brother; a mother-in-law; a brother-in-law; a sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Oct. 27, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Joel Patton.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
