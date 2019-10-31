BD Thompson, 70, of Campbellsville, son of the late Howard Wesley Thompson and Zelma Greer Thompson, was born May 14, 1949, in Taylor County.
He died at 1:47 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2019, in Nashville.
He united in marriage to Melinda Smith, of Campbellsville, on Aug. 6, 1977.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Allison Thompson (Chris) Unger, of Boston, Massachusetts and Emily Thompson (Stoye) Young, of Bowling Green; three grandchildren; one brother; a mother-in-law; a brother-in-law; a sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Oct. 27, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Joel Patton.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019