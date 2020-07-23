Becky Cox, 81, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Finis McMahan and Nona Hinton McMahan, was born December 27, 1938 in Taylor County, Kentucky.

She died at 9:38 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to Darell Cox on March 1, 1980, who survives.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Tammy Porter and husband Gary, of Campbellsville, and Melissa Benfield, of Gilbertsville; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Don Benfield, a great-grandson and a brother.

Her funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Don Gowin.

Burial followed in Hogards Chapel Cemetery.

