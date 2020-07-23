1/
Becky Cox
1938 - 2020
Becky Cox, 81, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Finis McMahan and Nona Hinton McMahan, was born December 27, 1938 in Taylor County, Kentucky.
She died at 9:38 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to Darell Cox on March 1, 1980, who survives.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Tammy Porter and husband Gary, of Campbellsville, and Melissa Benfield, of Gilbertsville; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Don Benfield, a great-grandson and a brother.
Her funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Don Gowin.
Burial followed in Hogards Chapel Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Memories & Condolences

July 20, 2020
Such a sweetheart. Shes happy now in the arms of Jesus. Happy journey
Rebecca Smith
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Wonderful lady, I met her when her mom was at Green Hill .
Wanda Vincent
July 20, 2020
She was such a wonderful sister and I will miss her so much! She is in heaven with Momma and Daddy and in a much better place. Love you so much Miss Becky Lou Lou!
Juanita McMahan Feamster
Sister
July 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Judy and Lucille Kerr bright welford
