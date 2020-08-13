1/
Becky Cox
Becky Cox, 81, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Finis McMahan and Nona Hinton McMahan, was born on Dec. 27, 1938, in Taylor County.
She died at 9:38 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to Darell Cox on March 1, 1980, and he survives.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Tammy Porter and husband, Gary, of Campbellsville, and Melissa Benfield of Gilbertsville; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, a great-grandson and a brother.
Her funeral service was held on Tuesday, July 21, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Burial followed in Hogards Chapel Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
