Rev. Ben Spencer, 92, of Campbellsville, son of the late James Spencer and Myrtle Burnett Spencer, was born Jan. 13, 1927, in Wolfe County, Kentucky.

He died on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Shirley Saunders on April 19, 1956.

Besides his wife, Shirley Spencer, of Campbellsville, he is survived by three sons and five daughters: Marty (Dana) Spencer, Brian (Michelle) Spencer and Tonya (Greg) Hagan, all of Campbellsville, Djuana (Greg) Nolley, of Elk Horn, Dwayne (Tammy) Spencer, of Cookeville, Tennessee, Lori (Ramiro) Perez, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Rhonda (Luis) Nunez, of Homestead, Florida and Barbara Jean (Pete) Swenson, of Lebanon, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Denise Spencer; thirty-seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives, friends and church family.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Robbie and Stephen Spencer, as well as a grandson and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral service was held Oct. 13, 2019, at East Campbellsville Church of God by Rev. Dennis Creech and Rev. Howard Hellwig.

Burial followed in Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.

Parrott and Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.