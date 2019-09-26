Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Osborne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Osborne, 87, of Louisville, formerly of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Gus Edelen and Flossie Cox Edelen was born on Oct. 10, 1931, in Taylor County.

She died on Sept. 15, 2019.

She professed faith in Christ and was a homemaker.

She united in marriage to Bill Osborne on Dec. 8, 1975, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 1979.

Osborne is survived by three sons and six daughters: Mary Francis Burton and husband Robert, of Campbellsville, Karen Marie Kearney, of Berea, Judy Gail Linker and husband John, of Taylorsville, Constance Farmer Harkness and husband Glen, Bonnie Klempner, Patricia Joyce Bergin and husband Walter, Roger Lee Farmer and wife Doris, Michael Otis Farmer and wife Nancy and James Allen Farmer, all of Louisville; five step-children: Billy Osborne, Mike Osborne, Greg Osborne, Tina Osborne and Theresa Osborne; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Lou Hunt, of Campbellsville as well as several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one son, Ancil Lee Farmer, in 2012, and three sisters and two brothers: Clara Hogan, Opal Decker, Ruth Ann Cox, Mitchell Edelen and James Edelen.

Funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Auberry – Gupton & Chandler Funeral Home with Dr. Brad Palmer officiating.

Burial followed in the Harden Cemetery.

