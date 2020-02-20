Bert Rhodes Jr., 88, of Campbellsville, son of the late Bert Rhodes Sr. and Marie Helms Rhodes was born on Sept. 22, 1931, in Taylor County.

He died at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Louisville.

He united in marriage to Lorene Graham Rhodes on March 31,1956, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 6, 2009. He later united in marriage to Florence Mitchell Taylor Rhodes on April 9, 2014, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2018.

He is survived by two daughters and one son: Betty Harmon and significant other, Mark McFarland, Patricia Wheat and husband, Doug and David Rhodes and wife, Leslie, of Campbellsville; six grandchildren and their spouses; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, two sisters and four brothers.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Brent Gupton and Rev. Jason Keltner.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.