Bessie Maye (Benedict) Callahan, 55, of Campbellsville, was born in Indianapolis on Nov. 25, 1964, to the late Ollie Dean and Bonnie Lee (Richardson) Benedict.

She died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Taylor Regional Hospital.

Her husband, Coy Callahan Jr., preceded her in death.

She is survived by three daughters: Maria Fajardo, Candice Callahan and Lacrisha Callahan, all of Campbellsville; one brother; seven grandchildren; three close friends and a host of other family and friends.

Her funeral service was held on July 3 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Interment followed in the Callahan Cemetery.

