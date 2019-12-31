Betty Ann Harris, 65, of Campbellsville, was born on March 16, 1954, to the late Loren and Annie (Whited) Keith in Taylor County.

She died surrounded by family on Dec. 12, 2019.

She was the wife of Orvey Carl Harris, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by four children: James Harris and wife, Stephanie, of Lebanon, Carla Garrett and husband, Chris, Carl Harris Jr. and wife, Maranda, of Campbellsville and Betsy Thompson and husband, Doug, of Mt. Sherman; seven siblings; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one expectant great-grandchild and a host of other family and close friends.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother.

Funeral service was held on Dec. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Atwood officiating.

Burial followed in the Mt. Washington Cemetery in Taylor County.