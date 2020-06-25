Betty Jean (Turner) Graves, 80, of Campbellsville, died on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Owen and Mary Barbara (Calhoun) Turner, born on Jan. 29, 1940, in Taylor County.

She united in marriage to the George Thomas Graves on June 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death in 2018.

She is survived by five children: Randall T. Graves and wife, Teriea, Youlanda Graves, Nereevah Ballanger and Lisa Pickett, all of Campbellsville, and Stephanie Hill and husband, Dan, of Columbus, Georgia; eight siblings; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Annie Turner, as well as three brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 20, at Pleasant Union Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Caldwell officiating.

Burial followed in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery, alongside her husband.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

