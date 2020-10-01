Betty Lou Hunt, 79, of Campbellsville was born on Dec. 29, 1940, to the late Gus and Flossie Mea (Cox) Edelen.

She died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by a daughter, Teresa Cox, of Lebanon; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and several other family members and friends.

She was also preceded in death by seven siblings.

A graveside funeral service was held on Sept. 30 in the Saint Frances de Sales Cemetery on Spurlington Road in Campbellsville.

Expressions of sympathy are asked to be in the form of donations to help cover funeral expenses, and can be made at L.R. Petty Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.

