Beverly Joyce Bridgewater, 61, of Campbellsville was born on June 24, 1957, to Doris Lee (Vaughn) Bridgewater and Edward Allen Bridgewater.

She died on May 31, 2019, at her home.

She is survived by her mother, Doris Bridgewater, of Campbellsville; two sons: Cedric Bridgewater and Shumari Bridgewater, both of Campbellsville and her fiancée, Stanley Perkins, of Campbellsville.

Memorial services for friends and family will be held at Pleasant Union Baptist Church, 426 Fallen Timber Rd., Campbellsville, on June 6 after 9 a.m. and June 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Caldwell officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

L.R. Petty Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.