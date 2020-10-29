Beverly K. Blankenbaker, 66, of Louisville, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
She was born on April 5, 1954, in Campbellsville, the daughter of the late Wallace and Beulah Eldridge Whitley.
She was a retired teacher who spent her career in the Marion, Oldham and Jefferson school districts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Blankenbaker; brothers, Jack and Gary Whitley, of Campbellsville; Wallace Whitley, of Winchester, and Frederick Whitley, her infant brother.
She is survived by her sister, Judith Overstreet (Don), of Campbellsville; brother, Michael Whitley (Faye), of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Carole and Marge Whitley, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40241.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her memory to the ASPCA. For more info, visit aspca.org/ways-to-give.