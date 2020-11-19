1/
Bill Newcomb
Bill Newcomb, 80, of Cub Run, formerly of Finley, son of the late Patrick Newcomb and Viola Sapp Newcomb, was born on April 24, 1940, in Taylor County.
He died at 12:02 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Cub Run.
He is survived by two daughters, Patty Deering (David), of Campbellsville, and Elaine Gerwitz (Bobby), of Shepherdsville; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters; one brother; several nieces, several nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by six brothers.
His graveside service was held on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Burial followed in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors.
Arrangements were handled by L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
