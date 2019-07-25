Billie Joe "Bill" Dishman, 70, of Campbellsville was born on August 12, 1948, in Wayne County to the late June Toomie and Della Mae Stinson Dishman.
He died on July 16, 2019.
He is survived by one daughter, Tena Gowen of Campbellsville, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three siblings, three special nieces and several other friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service was held July 20, 2019, in the Dishman Cemetery, located at Dishman Cemetery Rd. in Monticello, Kentucky, with Bro. Mike Woodrum officiating.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 25, 2019