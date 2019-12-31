Billy Bishop

Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
View Map
Obituary
Billy Bishop, 54, of Campbellsville, son of the late Gordon Bishop and Kathleen Shirrell Bishop, was born Feb. 24, 1965, in Taylor County.
He died at 8 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He is survived by one son, Tristan Bishop, of Campbellsville; the mother of his son and former wife, Kay Bishop; one brother; two sisters; three nephews; two nieces and many other friends.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Shirrell officiating.                                        
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
