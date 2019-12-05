Billy Joe Perkins, 56, of Campbellsville, son of the late Virgle Perkins and Lucille Edwards Perkins, was born Feb. 8, 1963, in Hardin County.
He died on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He served his country honorably in the United States Navy.
He worked in construction and took great pride in building custom homes. He spent his life doing what he loved, living on the family farm surrounded by nature and the cattle and other animals he cared for.
Billy Joe was a loving father, brother and son and is survived by his daughter, Lydia Perkins; his sister, Sandy Faulkner, of Louisville; one niece and three nephews: Isaiah Perkins, of Campbellsville, Emily Faulkner, of Denver, Alex Faulkner and wife, Sarah, of Louisville and Jeremiah Perkins and wife, Leah, of Lexington; two great-nieces and one great-nephew: Briley Perkins, Avah Perkins and Thor Perkins; his former wife and mother of his daughter, Cynthia Perkins, of Campbellsville and many other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Perkins.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to be in the form of donations to the or the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019