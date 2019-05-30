Bobby Allen

Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bobby Allen, 75, of Campbellsville, son of the late Glen Davis "Buddy" Thompson and Elsie Jane Allen, was born October 27, 1943, in Jefferson County, Kentucky.
He died at 8:50 a.m., May 21, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Thelma Jean Parrott, of Campbellsville, on November 19, 1966, who survives.
Funeral service was held May 25, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Freddy Thompson and Bro. Mike Gribbins.
Burial followed in Otter Creek Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.