Bobby Allen, 75, of Campbellsville, son of the late Glen Davis "Buddy" Thompson and Elsie Jane Allen, was born October 27, 1943, in Jefferson County, Kentucky.
He died at 8:50 a.m., May 21, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Thelma Jean Parrott, of Campbellsville, on November 19, 1966, who survives.
Funeral service was held May 25, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Freddy Thompson and Bro. Mike Gribbins.
Burial followed in Otter Creek Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 30, 2019