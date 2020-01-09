Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Lee Burress, 79, of Elk Horn, son of the late Lloyd Clifton Burress and Molly Seaborne Burress, was born Dec. 19, 1940, in Taylor County.

He died at 5:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home.

He professed faith in Christ and attended Feathersburg First Church of God.

He was a lifelong farmer with his family, primarily raising tobacco and cattle. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the 2019 Taylor County Cattlemen's Association Cattleman of the Year and was very active in Republican Party politics.

He united in marriage to Dorothy Jean Wethington on Nov. 6, 1958.

Besides his wife, Dorothy Burress, he is survived by one son, Allen Burress and wife, Kecia; a daughter-in-law, Toni Burress; six grandchildren: Adam Burress and wife, Amanda, Jennifer Bell, Dustan Burress, Austin Burress, and Jessica Johnson and husband, Joe, of Elk Horn and Jacqueline Davis, of Campbellsville; a granddaughter-in-law, Megan Burress, of Elk Horn; thirteen great-grandchildren: Andrew Blake, Peyton Lee, Mason Alexander, Adalyn Grace, Isaac Dean, Nathan Allen and Rylee Ann Burress, Corey Blake Spurling, Nicholas Joseph and Gabriella Rose Hall, Laura Catherine, Sarah Danielle and Allison Jo Johnson; two sisters and one brother in-law: Christine Wise, Loretta Gaddis and Richard Chelf, of Elk Horn; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Bobby was also preceded in death by one daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Jerry Davis; one son, Rodney Burress; one grandson, Matt Burress; a great granddaughter, Maitlynn Leigh Burress and three brothers and three sisters: Lester Burress, Harold "Bo" Burress, Walter "Tommy" Burress, Shirley Chelf, Edna Herron and Lillie Poynter Woodrum.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Alex Cox and Bro. Josh Wilson.

Burial followed in Callahan Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Feathersburg Church of God Building Fund and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Bobby Lee Burress, 79, of Elk Horn, son of the late Lloyd Clifton Burress and Molly Seaborne Burress, was born Dec. 19, 1940, in Taylor County.He died at 5:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home.He professed faith in Christ and attended Feathersburg First Church of God.He was a lifelong farmer with his family, primarily raising tobacco and cattle. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the 2019 Taylor County Cattlemen's Association Cattleman of the Year and was very active in Republican Party politics.He united in marriage to Dorothy Jean Wethington on Nov. 6, 1958.Besides his wife, Dorothy Burress, he is survived by one son, Allen Burress and wife, Kecia; a daughter-in-law, Toni Burress; six grandchildren: Adam Burress and wife, Amanda, Jennifer Bell, Dustan Burress, Austin Burress, and Jessica Johnson and husband, Joe, of Elk Horn and Jacqueline Davis, of Campbellsville; a granddaughter-in-law, Megan Burress, of Elk Horn; thirteen great-grandchildren: Andrew Blake, Peyton Lee, Mason Alexander, Adalyn Grace, Isaac Dean, Nathan Allen and Rylee Ann Burress, Corey Blake Spurling, Nicholas Joseph and Gabriella Rose Hall, Laura Catherine, Sarah Danielle and Allison Jo Johnson; two sisters and one brother in-law: Christine Wise, Loretta Gaddis and Richard Chelf, of Elk Horn; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.Bobby was also preceded in death by one daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Jerry Davis; one son, Rodney Burress; one grandson, Matt Burress; a great granddaughter, Maitlynn Leigh Burress and three brothers and three sisters: Lester Burress, Harold "Bo" Burress, Walter "Tommy" Burress, Shirley Chelf, Edna Herron and Lillie Poynter Woodrum.Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Alex Cox and Bro. Josh Wilson.Burial followed in Callahan Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Feathersburg Church of God Building Fund and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close