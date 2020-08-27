1/1
Bonita Jean "Bonnie" Harris
Bonita Jean "Bonnie" Harris, 63, of New Hope, died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 10, 1957, in Campbellsville.
She was a homemaker and member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church in Gleanings.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Thomas Houston and Theresa Jean Graham Parker; her step-father, Hollis J. England; one sister, Amanda Clements; three brothers, Jody England, Jerry England and Ray England.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Gary "Rusty" Harris; one daughter, Rebecca Fowler (Jeremy) of Magnolia; two sons, Donald Harris (Sara) of Campbellsville and Ronald Harris of New Hope; one granddaughter, Brooklyn Paige Beard of Magnolia; five sisters, Patricia Cissell of Russell Springs, Catherine Benedict of Fern Creek, Rose Mary Rainwater, Judy Gwinn and Emma Lewis all of Campbellsville; one brother, Tony Parker of Campbellsville; one brother-inlaw, Donnie Clements of Campbellsville; and her faithful dog, Peanut.
Her funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, Kentucky, with Dr. Dwayne Howell officiating.
Burial followed in the Rolling Fork Baptist Church cemetery in Gleanings.
Pallbearers were Junior Harris, Kevin Corbett, Bobby Brown, Donnie Clements, Kevin Harris and Austin Harris.
Memorials may go toward funeral expenses and may be made at the funeral home.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
AUG
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 27, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
