Brenda Jean Watson, 76, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Wesley Barnes Drake and Katherine Logsdon Drake Turner, was born July 21, 1942, in Jefferson County, Kentucky. She died at 6:50 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Campbellsville.



She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Pitman Valley Baptist Church.



She was a former employee of Fruit of the Loom, secretary for her husband Dan and the family business, Watson Plumbing, and she was a beautician and had her own shop. More recently she was a teacher's aide for the Taylor County School System. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary at the Edwards O'Banion Post 82.



In her spare time, she enjoyed being outdoors with her pets, Chip and Sherlock and working in the yard. Nothing could compare to spending time with her grandchildren and being involved in their lives.



She united in marriage to Dan Watson, Sept. 26, 1961, and he preceded her in death March 6, 2008.



She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Carl Watson and wife, Rhonda and Michael Watson and wife, Mimi of Campbellsville and Karen Faye Watson of Somerset; seven grandchildren: Carla Hoosier and husband, Justin, Aaron Watson, Collin Watson, Hayley Watson, Carson Watson, Cross Watson and Creed Watson; two great-grandchildren: Alexis Danielle Hoosier and Carter Wayne Hoosier; one sister-in-law, Frances Morris and husband, Dennis all of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other friends and relatives.



She was also preceded in death by one sister and one brother: Wesley Drake and Patsy Bray.



Funeral service was at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Dannie Nelson.



