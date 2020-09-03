Brenda Rae Emerson, 72, daughter of the late Lewis W. and Elsie Rae (Tungate) Whitley, was born on Dec. 9, 1947.

She died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Campbellsville at Taylor Regional Hospital.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff Roark and companion Renee Marcum, of Campbellsville, and Timmy Roark and wife Kendra, of Monticello; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law and a host of other family and friends.

Her funeral service was held on Aug. 31 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Bro. Troy Elmore officiated.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

