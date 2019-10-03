Brenda Sue (Carmicle) Anderson, 65, of Campbellsville, was born on Nov. 18, 1953, to the late Jessie and Minnie (Cooper) Carmicle.

She died on Sept. 23, 2019, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Anderson; three sons: Christopher Kelley, of Bardstown, Joshua Kelley (Amanda), of Campbellsville and Aaron Anderson, of Campbellsville; one sister; two brothers; seven grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; one expectant step great-grandchild and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by seven siblings.

She requested cremation, and those arrangements were entrusted to L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Interment will follow in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens at a later date.