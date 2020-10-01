Brian Lee Monroe, 18, of Campbellsville, son of Jeff Hughes and Kim Monroe Hughes, was born on April 8, 2002, in Charlotte County, Florida.

He died at 8:27 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Hodges Chapel United Methodist Church in Summersville.

He loved music and was a kind-hearted, grateful person. He always wanted to make people laugh.

He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Kim Hughes, of Campbellsville; his biological mother, Janet Ann Bradberry, of Maine; four sisters: Celeste Monroe, of Lexington, Brittany Gadow and husband, Luke, of El Dorado, California, Lauren Bale and husband, Zach, of Summersville and Samantha Hughes, of Campbellsville; one brother, Gavin McNeil, of Englewood, Florida; paternal grandparents, Bud and Linda Monroe, of Englewood, Florida, and Charlene and L.D. Durrett, of Campbellsville; one aunt, Laura Barnes and husband, Mark; one uncle, Paul Bradberry and wife, Kim; best friends: Max Davis and Zach Martin, of Campbellsville; several aunts, uncle, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

Brian was also preceded in death by his biological father, Brian Lee Monroe; maternal grandparents, Mary and Gordon Bradberry, and two uncles, Joe Monroe and Billy Bradberry.

His funeral service was held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Meryl Young.

Cremation followed.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to a mental health and addiction organization, and may be made at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store