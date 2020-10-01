1/1
Brian Lee Monroe
2002 - 2020
Brian Lee Monroe, 18, of Campbellsville, son of Jeff Hughes and Kim Monroe Hughes, was born on April 8, 2002, in Charlotte County, Florida.
He died at 8:27 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Hodges Chapel United Methodist Church in Summersville.
He loved music and was a kind-hearted, grateful person. He always wanted to make people laugh.
He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Kim Hughes, of Campbellsville; his biological mother, Janet Ann Bradberry, of Maine; four sisters: Celeste Monroe, of Lexington, Brittany Gadow and husband, Luke, of El Dorado, California, Lauren Bale and husband, Zach, of Summersville and Samantha Hughes, of Campbellsville; one brother, Gavin McNeil, of Englewood, Florida; paternal grandparents, Bud and Linda Monroe, of Englewood, Florida, and Charlene and L.D. Durrett, of Campbellsville; one aunt, Laura Barnes and husband, Mark; one uncle, Paul Bradberry and wife, Kim; best friends: Max Davis and Zach Martin, of Campbellsville; several aunts, uncle, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.
Brian was also preceded in death by his biological father, Brian Lee Monroe; maternal grandparents, Mary and Gordon Bradberry, and two uncles, Joe Monroe and Billy Bradberry.
His funeral service was held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Meryl Young.
Cremation followed.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to a mental health and addiction organization, and may be made at the funeral home.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
03:30 - 06:30 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
September 22, 2020
Love that smile
A piece of my heart is in Heaven. You are a special Young Man. Thanks for the memories...Love you Bubba
Kim Toth
Friend
September 21, 2020
In memory of a wonderful person. It’s obvious how well Brian was loved. Praying for the family and friends of this sweet soul.
Andrew & Suzanne Bennett
September 21, 2020
My mother and I send our love and prayers to the family.
Helen & Jill Kazanecki
Friend
September 21, 2020
Our hearts are breaking for you all,there are no words,know we send love and prayers.
Randy and Loretta Pourron
Family
September 21, 2020
Please know I love you and I’m remembering you and Brian today and always!
Kathee Ford
Family
September 21, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss! Your family is in my prayers...Love you Kim
Sherry Powell
Friend
