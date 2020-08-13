Brian Phillip Jarosek, 33, of Greensburg, the son of Rose Snook, of Missouri, was born on Aug. 24, 1986, in Colorado Spring, Colorado, and died on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Campbellsville.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his life partner, William S. Thompson, of Greensburg; six siblings; his mother-in-law; his sister-in-law; an uncle, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

His family chose cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

