Britany Nacole Brockman, 28, of Campbellsville, was born to Catina Rooker Simmons and Robert Owen Brockman on Feb. 19, 1991.
She died on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Lexington.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin Jefferson and two children: Zakhi and Zakari Jefferson; her parents and her stepfather, David Simmons.
Funeral service was held May 3, 2019, at the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Sis. Donna Pike.
Burial was in the Mt. Washington Cemetery.
(CORRECTION: The above obituary for Britany Nacole Brockman erroneously omitted her father's name, Robert Owen Brockman, when it ran in the May 16 edition. The CKNJ deeply regrets this error.)
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 6, 2019