Burr Kingsbury, 65, of Campbellsville, was born on Oct. 3, 1953, to Rosa B. (Eastridge) Kingsbury and the late Earl Harvey Kingsbury.
He died Sept. 23, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his mother, Rosa Kingsbury of Campbellsville, one brother, a nephew and several extended family members and friends.
Funeral service was held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Campbellsville with Bro. Richard Lowe and Bro. Eugene Quek officiating.
Burial followed in the Eastridge Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019